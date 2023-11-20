Lithgow's Resource and Recovery centre is proving to be a valuable asset for the community, with locals taking advantage of used goods from the reuse shed for free.
The reuse shed consists of household items including toys and furniture that have been retrieved from landfill and displayed to be taken for free, giving the goods a new lease on life and reducing waste in landfills.
Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said that seven tonnes of waste was retrieved from the landfill and recycled from the facility that was funded by the previous state government.
"This is a fantastic addition to the Lithgow region, and I am pleased to have been able fund such a worthwhile project," Mr Toole said.
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said the facility is such a valuable asset to the community with the opportunity for locals to acquire goods they may be in need of.
"I've visited the Resource Recovery Centre out of Geordie Street and it's just amazing," Ms Statham said.
"Whether it be cabinets, furniture, clothing, children's things, everything that somebody else doesn't need or wish to have any more. It's all free."
According to Ms Statham the facility easily accessible and is being well received by those who visit.
"People are embracing it. While I was there, over 40 cars went in and out. It's possibly one of the best ideas to ever happen," Ms Statham said.
