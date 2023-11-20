Eskbank House will receive much needed upgrades after its application for a Caring for State Heritage Grant was successful.
The historical home and musuem will recieve $120,000 from the NSW government, which will be matched by Lithgow City Council and brought to a total of $240,000 to carry out repairs and maintenance on the building.
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said the grant will benefit the region's tourism and represents a significant contribution to the cost of council's planned works on Eskbank House.
"Caring for heritage benefits the community by promoting tourism," Cr Statham said in a statement.
According to a statement, upgrades on Eskbank House will include a replacements of the roof and timber balustrade to the loft above the stables, repairs to timber doors and a number of buildings.
There will also be upgrades to the drainage system, non-compliant toilets, protection of sandstone and improved accessibility for visitors.
Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said the museum will now be able to receive ongoing care as it is listed on the State Heritage Register.
"Eskbank House opened as a museum in 1966 and came into the care and control of
Lithgow City Council in 2003," he said in a statement.
"The Museum is now operated by council with the support of volunteers as a Heritage tourist attraction and local community space."
