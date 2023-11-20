Lithgow Mercury
Monday, 20 November 2023
Lithgow City Council receive NSW State Heritage Grant to upgrade Eskbank House and Museum

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 20 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:19am
Eskbank House is set to get some much needed upgrades. File picture.
Eskbank House will receive much needed upgrades after its application for a Caring for State Heritage Grant was successful.

