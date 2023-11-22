Lithgow's newest young adults were dressed in their best as they bid farewell to the childhoods and 13 years of education at their formal.
Students of Lithgow High School flocked to Queen Elizabeth Park on Friday, November 17 to greet their proud parents, educators, family and friends.
After photos were taken at the park, the students were honoured at the formal event at the Lithgow Workmen's Club.
Staff of Lithgow High School expessed their pride in a statement on social media.
"The evening was a lovely way to finish the HSC year and everyone looked beautiful dressed in their very best, we wish them all well for their future," The statement said.
"Thank you to the formal organisation team making this evening a wonderful school function."
"We would also like to thank the Lithgow Workies Club & Motel, they always do a fabulous job hosting the event."
