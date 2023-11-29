When Cody Buck started his Hospitality traineeship back in 2021, it opened a world of possibilities up for the now award-winning Bar Supervisor at Black Gold Cabins.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Mr Buck began his employment with the local business as a casual in 2020 and was offered his traineeship the next year by owner, Linda Cluff.
"At the beginning of my year 11 studies I decided to leave school and start this full time," Mr Buck said
"My hospitality traineeship was based around front of house and reception and administration duties around the motel."
A long term career in the hospitality industry wasn't something that was on Mr Buck's radar as a teenager, but the opportunity fell into his lap and he has loved every moment since.
When I was a lot younger I would have never thought of hospitality as a full time career choice for me but I took on the traineeship when I was offered it by Linda," He said.
Mr Buck found his place within the industry when he was introduced to the bar aspect of his traineeship.
" I really enjoyed it, so I steered off into that direction instead of going with motel reception or anything else," He said.
"The bar was where I fit the best."
READ MORE:
Mr Buck loves to show his mixology skills off by making elaborate cocktails for customers.
" I like making most drinks and the more complicated they are the more fun they can be," He said.
"Intricate ones like the mojito would be a good example of that."
According to Mr Buck, there are plenty of opportunities for him to grow in the industry for the future.
"There's a lot of different directions I could go. I could look at jobs in a management position, whether here or in a broader sense," He said.
"It's about going a bit higher up the ladder, all the way up to maybe the possibility of owning my own business."
Mr Buck received recognition at EnergyAustralia's Black Rose Excellence in Business awards on Saturday November 25, where was awarded the 'Apprentice of the year' for 2023.
"It was surreal when I heard my name get called and then all of a sudden I was standing on the stage holding the trophy," He said.
" I was happy that my work got recognised because I have worked hard for the last few years."
Mr Buck wants other young people to be open minded with their career choices and not be afraid to start at the bottom as they are key to the future of many industries.
"No matter what position you have. Whether it be from the very start as a trainee, you can go higher up," He said.
"You may think a trainee is a small position, but it has a very impact and it can lead to a lot more."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.