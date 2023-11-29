There are plenty of things happening in sport around the region, and the Lithgow Mercury is bringing you the latest every week.
Charolais are Champions of the Lithgow Table Tennis Association Summer Competition following a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Minor Premiers Spinners in the Grand Final played at the Old Trades Hall.
Spinners appeared well on their way to the title when they raced through the first four rubbers for the loss of a single game to hold a commanding 8-1 lead. Charolais were not going to roll over though, and a 6-1 run got them back into it, trailing 9-7. The teams split the last two singles rubbers to see Spinners go into the doubles with a precious 11-9 advantage. Charolais narrowed the gap further by winning the first doubles 2-1 and then also claimed a desperately close second doubles by the same margin to see the scores locked at 13-all at the end of regulation play. Charolais proved too strong in the sudden-death third doubles rubber, taking it 2-1, to claim the prize, 15-14.
Sean Jenkins (4-2) finished with best record for Charolais, closely followed by Pauline Wellfare on 4-3, while Peter Jaccoud was unlucky to record 1-6. Charolais' better combinations in the doubles, winning all three by 2-1 margins, proved the difference.
Spinners had won the Major Semi-final in sudden-death over Charolais two weeks ago, confirming how evenly matched the top two teams in the competition were. Riza Wiradi posted 5-2, Kevin Wright 4-2 and Linda Kappos 2-5 as they fell just short when it mattered.
Full Results: (Charolais players mentioned first)
The Winter competition for 2024 is set to commence in early February. Interested players should contact Pauline Wellfare (0432265624) for more information.
In the meantime, Round Robins will be held on Monday and Wednesday nights from 7pm at the Old Trades Hall (down the lane next to Waratah Dental in Railway Parade).
Heavy overnight rains and intermittent showers cut the Saturday Lithgow Golf Club field down dramatically but there were still a good number that took to the fairways for the Henry's Plant and Equipment Hire November Monthly Medals.
Understandably the scores were down on past weeks with the course playing extremely long due to the wet fairways with those hitting off early copping the worst of the conditions.The inclement weather did not stop Darren Willis (20) scoring his first monthly medal when he topped C grade with a score of 70 nett.
Willis who has enjoyed an outstanding careers in rugby league playing first grade for both Penrith and Wests and mountain bike racing has started to get serious with golf and has been cutting his handicap down to be sitting just outside of B grade.Runner up to Willis was Neil Hutchinson (22) with a score of 76 nett.
A grade saw another former NRL first grader in Souths' Ross Harrington (9) show his all round sporting skills to take out the Medal and grade voucher with a score of 71 nett.Runner up was Justin McCann (scratch) with a score of 72 nett and showed his consistency with two nine hole rounds of 36 off the stick.
The B grade medal and voucher went to the current B grade champion Steve Mays (11) when he carded a score of 70 nett.Runner up was Rob Hawes (10) with a score of 73 nett continuing his good run of form.
Vouchers went to Graham Dean, Brian Bourke, Brendan Horner, Brett Egan, Trevor Cameron, Dean Stafford, Damien Marjoram, Paul Bailey and Dave Titcume. Cut was 76 nett.Nearest to the pins were Brett Egan, Rob Hawes, Greg Guest, Justin McCann and Brian Bourke.
Round 7 of the Lithgow Blue Mountains Cricket League has been abandoned.
The competition ladder after 7 rounds stands as follows:
# TEAM PTS
