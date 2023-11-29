Spinners appeared well on their way to the title when they raced through the first four rubbers for the loss of a single game to hold a commanding 8-1 lead. Charolais were not going to roll over though, and a 6-1 run got them back into it, trailing 9-7. The teams split the last two singles rubbers to see Spinners go into the doubles with a precious 11-9 advantage. Charolais narrowed the gap further by winning the first doubles 2-1 and then also claimed a desperately close second doubles by the same margin to see the scores locked at 13-all at the end of regulation play. Charolais proved too strong in the sudden-death third doubles rubber, taking it 2-1, to claim the prize, 15-14.

