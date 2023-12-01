Lithgow City Council have responded to a local resident's concerns surrounding the future of Lake Lyell and its access points.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Rob White addressed the Council during public forum at the ordinary meeting on November 27, by questioning their plans surrounding the Lake's status as a tourism hotspot.
"Why is it that Lithgow Council chooses to place obstacles in the path of tourism to Lake Lyell instead of doing everything it can to promote this 'golden' asset?," He said.
Mr White stated the Council have declined to renew the lease with Lake Lyell Recreation Park despite a formal expression from the business to extend the agreement.
READ MORE:
"In the last 11 years this home grown group has been incredibly successful," He said.
"My question to council: Why does Lithgow Council not embrace a positive 'can do' attitude to support this group and help grow Lake Lyell tourism rather than adopt a negative 'road block' attitude?"
General Manager of Lithgow City Craig Butler said "That's not the case" regarding the leasing renewal of the recreational facility and there isn't a scenario of potential closure.
"We're continuing to to work with the operator. The lease was coming up for renewal and we've just got to take a fresh look at it," Mr Butler said.
"We're having ongoing discussions with the operator, but there is no danger or fear of the camp ground not continuing to operate. It's one of our jewels."
Mr White also addressed the recent closure of reopening of alternative access points to the lake due to safety concerns- and the reversal of the decision after a lack of community consultation.
"My question to council: If locals and visitors have been entering the lake via these accesses for over 30 years with no known problems that we are aware of - then why has access suddenly become a problem now?" He said.
Mr White stated in his address that the Council have met with EnergyAustralia and the DPI to resolve the issue of secondary closures.
"What happened to the 'community consultation? If this is so, why is the community not included in this discussion? Is the community not a key stakeholder?" He said.
Mr Butler said consultations will be held with residents before a final decision about access points is made.
"We'll absolutely be speaking with the community, that's why I directed the gates be opened up," Mr Butler said.
"We moved too quickly and it wasn't consistent with our normal practice."
"Until such time as we do consult the gates are not to be shut, We reopened the access so proper community consultation can be conducted."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.