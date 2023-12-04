Zig Zag Railway is preparing for a very special visitor to arrive on December 17th, With Santa Claus stopping by for a ride on the iconic steam train.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Santa will arrive at Clarence Station to ride the locomotive from 10:30am and to give out gifts and have photos with visitors before departing for the North Pole.
CEO of Zig Zag Daniel Zolfel said Santa's visit is very exciting and is part of the attraction's aim to share a journey with the local community.
"We feel like things like the Santa train is a really special way to involve the local kids and community with Zig Zag and the culture we are trying to instil," Mr Zolfel said.
"It's really fun. Santa's coming and there's going to be elves and little presents for the kids, and everyone loves to see Santa on a steam engine."
Mr Zolfel said the event is targeted at supporting the community and encouring local children to attend and enjoy Christmas on the steam engine.
READ MORE:
"It's a chance to have some fun and a chance to give back," Mr Zolfel said.
Lee Wiggins, who will be playing the role of Santa said he is looking forward to bringing joy to the passengers as one of his favourite parts of Zig Zag is the people.
"Being involved with the people that come up, particularly the passengers and the interaction with that and also the team. Being able to interact with them in a different way [as Santa] is quite exciting," Mr Wiggins said.
"I'm looking forward to interacting with the people and putting smiles on their faces and ensuring people come to Zig Zag and experience something a little different to the typical day."
According to Mr Zolfel, the experience will offer families the opportunity to get their 2023 christmas photos in a unique setting.
"Zig Zag on that weekend is going to be one of the only places in the LGA to get a Santa photo with a professional," He said.
"We wanted to help in that space and have some fun with it."
For more information on the experience, you can find it in our What's on guide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.