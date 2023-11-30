The Great Santa Hat Challenge at Hartley is now in its 7th year.
Karen Edwards Photography invites people to attend this year's event on Sunday, December 10 at 10.30am.
Wanting to capture a photograph of the most Santa hats bobbing about in the one place, Ms Edwards saw an opportunity to make this happen in 2016 when business owners in Hartley village were doing a Christmas shopping promotion. The photographer has been doing Santa photos outdoors in Hartley since 2014 and loves to capture locals and their fur babies during the first two weekends of December.
The challenge has grown in numbers/Santa hats and last year raised more than $500 for cancer research. Everyone gathers in the village at 10.30am and when ready, Archie, the Shetland pony, and his owner Wendy, lead all the bobbing hats up the pathway behind the Old Post Office for Ms Edwards to capture the annual Santa Hat photo.
"It brings a lot of joy to many folk. Some say it is their favourite event in the lead up to Christmas. It is a bit of light-hearted fun, a tradition now for many. It is my way of giving back to the community and letting your inner child have some fun," she said.
A gold coin donation on entry will help raise money for the Cancer Council Australia for cancer research. Santa Hats will be for sale for $3 plus Santa Hat treats including the famous Santa Hat cookies made especially for the event by Sweety's Cake House.
This is an all-weather event. The mega prize draw will be drawn just before the group photo.
