The Saint: The hydro plan and the platypus

LAKE Lyell has been a battleground on several fronts lately with concerns for the future of our biggest tourist drawcard due to a pumped hydro plan and an inexplicable Council generated row over management leases for the facility.
Energy Australia are conducting a 'feasibility study'' into creating a pumped hydro scheme involving above and below ground infrastructure at Mt Walker, the most dominant outcrop overlooking the valley.
Predictably the plan has attracted a great deal of community opposition, not the least of it the potential loss, or at least downgrading, of such an important recreational facility and the impact on the natural fauna and the landscape
Lithgow Council has just as predictably been maintaining ominous silence but in a peculiar twist recently shut off two of the access roads to the waterway then just as quickly reversed the decision for ommunity consultation'.
At the same time, according to informed insiders, Council is involved in a legal stoush over what is reported to be a bid to limit the life of the current management lease on the hugely popular and well run recreation reserve.
But at least Energy Australia has now come to the party by engaging a study of the lake's resident platypus population by the University of NSW Platypus Conservation Initiative.
On just night one seven of the little critters that provided a eureka moment for Charles Dawin at Wallerawang so long , were tagged, described by the team as an unusually high number.
The following night another two were tagged upstream in the Farmers Creek arm. And so it goes on.
According to the lobby group it's clear that platypus are in significant numbers in Lake Lyell and will be heavily impacted if pumped hydro goes ahead.
We'll wait on the next instalment but the whole thing to the casual observer seems to be a no win situation for anyone except the renewable energy lot.
Particularly the platypus.
IT"S of great concern to see the calls for family assistance increasing, not only at Christmas but year round . The present cost of living challenges spare no one. This year the situation is reflected in the record number of organisations seeking the support of those in a position to give a little, and there are still plenty in that position. Among them is the true survivor, the local motorcycling fraternity who have been doing their bit for 27 years with the Ulysses toy run. That's a record of community spirit that's hard to beat, all intended to help those for whom 'festive'would be just another empty word. This year's run from the first pick up point at Portland is on Saturday December 9, finishing as usual at the State Mine Museum. Donations of new toys for all ages (a Covid requirement for 'new' and non perishables or even cash will flow through to Vinnies or the Salvos for distribution to those who have registered for Christmas help. If you're among the fortunate ones able to do your bit the drop off points are listed on the notice board at Valley Plaza or give Darryll a call on 0428 140555.
THEY'RE calling in the big guns now in the chaos of American politics. A pentecostal group (America's full of ém) has warned that a failure to elect Donald Trump to the presidency will 'bring down the wrath of God on the USA'. Bit hard to top that for an endorsement.
HERE we are locked in a time warp again. That inspirational town clock on that inspirational facade in Main Street has been locked on 10.40 for weeks. Can't tell though if it's AM or PM and that's the confusing part.
VEHICLES creating dangerous blind spots by parking too close to intersections is quite a problem around Lithgow. Among the most dangerous are the intersection of Hassans Walls Road and Peachman Avenue near the QE Park playground and the junction of Lithgow and Bent Streets just along from St Patrick's School. Something as simple as relocating the parking signs a couple of metres would solve the problem.
