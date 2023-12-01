The Saint: The hydro plan and the platypus

IT"S of great concern to see the calls for family assistance increasing, not only at Christmas but year round . The present cost of living challenges spare no one. This year the situation is reflected in the record number of organisations seeking the support of those in a position to give a little, and there are still plenty in that position. Among them is the true survivor, the local motorcycling fraternity who have been doing their bit for 27 years with the Ulysses toy run. That's a record of community spirit that's hard to beat, all intended to help those for whom 'festive'would be just another empty word. This year's run from the first pick up point at Portland is on Saturday December 9, finishing as usual at the State Mine Museum. Donations of new toys for all ages (a Covid requirement for 'new' and non perishables or even cash will flow through to Vinnies or the Salvos for distribution to those who have registered for Christmas help. If you're among the fortunate ones able to do your bit the drop off points are listed on the notice board at Valley Plaza or give Darryll a call on 0428 140555.

