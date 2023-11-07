While the nation waited to see who the best horse would be in Melbourne, locals determined the best fashion in Lithgow.
20 Contestents took part in the annual fashion show at the Lithgow Workmen's Club at 1:30pm on Tuesday, August 7.
The winner of best dressed was Janice Morris, followed by Tina Giokaris in second place.
Highly commended was awarded to contestents Angie Cambourn, Barry Maloney, Jennifer Channing and Anna Ius.
According to judges, Wade Jackson and Marilyn Moore it was a difficult decision to make due to the high quality effort of entrants.
"I thought they all looked lovely, a lot of effort was put in for each individual and it was very diffcult for us to pick anybody above anybody else. They were all lovely in my eyes," Ms Moore said.
"It was my first year so it was extremely difficult. Everybody had so much pizzazz and creativity. There were beautiful colours and the accessories were fantastic. I think it could have gone to at least ten of those entrants," Mr Jackson said.
Owner of the Workmen's Club Shane Wade said Melbourne Cup day drew a large crowd to the venue to celebrate the race that stops the nation.
"It was a great day, we've got a great crowd [for Melbourne Cup day] and we had a great roll out for 'Fashions in the field' which we've done yearly for years and years," Mr Wade said.
"It's always very tight. Lots of competition and I'm glad I wasn't one of the judges this year because it would have been hard for me."
