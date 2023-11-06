Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Silly Solly's discount store set to open in Lithgow in November

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of Silly Solly's Lithgow Lisa Toohey-Bott. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Owner of Silly Solly's Lithgow Lisa Toohey-Bott. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Locals hoping to stretch their dollar further will be in for a treat when Australia's biggest Silly Solly's store opens this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.