Locals hoping to stretch their dollar further will be in for a treat when Australia's biggest Silly Solly's store opens this month.
Silly Solly's is an Australian owned discount store that prides itself on selling nothing over $5.
According to owner of the new Lithgow store, Lisa Toohey-Bott the rising cost of living has made it harder for people to afford basic items.
"What we're finding is times get really tough, and times are pretty tough, that people are coming here, and they're genuinely saving every day," Ms Toohey-Bott said.
"There's really big brands in grocery and cleaning and personal care items and there's not one product in store that's over $5, which is really terrific value."
Ms Toohey-Bott said one of the store's biggest things on offer will be its food items, which will increase accessibility to affordable family meals.
"We are going to have freezer section, there will be frozen meals for $5. One of our huge sellers out of the Cowra store is a 1.2 kilo family lasagna," Ms Toohey-Bott said.
With the festive season looming, the possibility of pressures to stretch the budget even further is high- Ms Toohey-Bott is hoping to make christmas slightly easier for local families.
"Just even looking at our Christmas stock, There's nothing there over $5.
"We want to give everyone a fair chance at getting lots of stuff for Christmas."
Ms Toohey-Bott said the store is warm and friendly to the community and wishes to offer bargains that may lead to special moments in a struggling family's day.
"It means you can tell to your kids go and choose something. They can have a treat, and you know it won't break the bank," Ms Toohey-Bott said.
"I think that's a good thing."
Ms Toohey-Bott said she is hoping to have the store open this month to give locals plenty of time to access the Christmas stock.
