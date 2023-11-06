The timeline of the repair and reopening of Brown's Gap Road remains uncertain, with fresh concerns of its safety, according to Mayor Maree Statham.
The road has been closed since mid-2022 due to fears the it could collapse as a result of damage from mine subsidence.
The subsidence was rectified by NSW Government's Subsidence Advisory in July 2023, with the Council hoping to have the road opened by the end of August.
Read more:
"The plan is to partially re-open the road with a single lane while the delicate removal of rocks on the up-slope continues. At this stage, the road should be able to be partially re-opened by the fourth week in August," General Manager of Lithgow City Council, Craig Butler said in a statement at the time.
Cr Statham said the Council is working with engineering business WSP Golder to determine the next steps for Browns gap road due to concerns of further safety issues.
"Unfortunately, It's not going to be open in the immediate future because there's other areas they've found that may be unsafe," Cr Statham said.
"They're going to make a determination in the very near future and then we will know when we can get Browns gap open."
"But at this moment in time we've been advised not to start any work until they've been given the okay."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.