Mayor Maree Statham says Browns Gap Road reopening will not happen in immediate future

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
November 6 2023 - 3:38pm
Mayor Maree Statham said the repair and reopening of Browns Gap Road will not occur in the near future. Picture on the right by Reidun Berntsen.
The timeline of the repair and reopening of Brown's Gap Road remains uncertain, with fresh concerns of its safety, according to Mayor Maree Statham.

