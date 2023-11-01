What if the murder mystery dinner you attended resulted in actual murders? The Lithgow Theatre Group will entertain this idea- and you as they perform 'Agatha Crusty and the Murder Mystery dinner.'
According to Director Greer Ashworth, the play is the essence of Agatha's Midsomer Murders infused with humour.
"It's a good long play, so you're in for a long night. But you will be thoroughly entertained," Ms Ashworth said.
"And it has all of the superstars of Lithgow Theatre Group."
Judy Riley will be reprising the role of Agatha Crusty, the illustrious Author who may be able to help solve the mystery using her ability to delve into the mind of a criminal for her work.
Ms Riley will be supported by cast members: Kylie Pearce, Paul Meverley, Kaisha Oloman, Jayson Wilkinson, Andrew Townsand, Brooke Wilkinson, Sandra Gordon, Cara Oloman, Brett Jeffers and Naomi Morrow.
Ms Ashworth said the cast have been rehearsing the play for months, due to its length.
"The Agatha Crusty Plays by Derrick Webb are a very big undertaking, And there's a whole series of plays, which we would like to get through. This is our second one," Ms Ashworth said.
"Thankfully, this time around, I've had Emma Francis who put her hand up to co direct. So she's done a lot of the heavy lifting with me."
According to Ms Ashworth, the cast are incredibly talented and have taken on their roles with love.
"The cast are phenomenal. The characterisation is spot on, always," Ms Ashworth said.
In the lead up to the opening, Ms Ashworth is challenging the community to guess which character will be the first victim.
" There are a few little hints out there," Ms Ashworth said.
The play opens on Friday, November 3 at 8pm at Club Lithgow with other sessions on November 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18.
Tickets are $25 an adult or $20 for concession.
"It's a comedy. It's a drama. It's a murder mystery. If you love Midsomer Murders on a Saturday night, this is the show for you," Ms Ashworth said.
"Come along, have a meal, have a flutter, get a drink and enjoy the show."
