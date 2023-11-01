Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Arts

Agatha Crusty and the murder mystery dinner to shake Club Lithgow to its core

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
November 1 2023 - 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agatha Crusty and the Murder mystery dinner begins this week at Club Lithgow. Picture supplied.
Agatha Crusty and the Murder mystery dinner begins this week at Club Lithgow. Picture supplied.

What if the murder mystery dinner you attended resulted in actual murders? The Lithgow Theatre Group will entertain this idea- and you as they perform 'Agatha Crusty and the Murder Mystery dinner.'

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.