Children around the region have the opportunity to try a range of sports for free with a six week mixed sport program running in Lithgow, Wallerawang and Portland.
The six week competition is part of an initiative by non-for-profit organisation Creative Community Concepts, who are starting a youth leadership activation program.
According to Creative Community Concept General Manager Kyle Myers, The program aims to teach children basic skills and identify young leaders in the community and assist them in gaining sporting accreditations.
"We're trying to identify more young leaders in from Lithgow, Wallerawang and Portland," Myers said.
"We've already got some good ones for Portland. Three of them did a touch refereeing cause the other week and they've they've already started refereeing for the Portland touch comp, which is awesome."
Myers said the program offers a different sport in each town, with the organisation running the junior touch football competition in Portland of a Thursday at 4:30pm.
"It's going really good. We've got over 40 kids already," Myers said.
The Multi sports program at Wallerawang runs of a Tuesday at 4:30pm at Wallerawang Oval.
According to Myers, the feedback from local parents and children has been positive.
"We did mixed league tag last term, and had really good numbers and great feedback from parents and children," Myers said.
"The kids loved it last week too. We'd like to get more numbers along for next week and onwards."
The Lithgow program runs of a Wednesday at 4pm at the Watsford oval.
Myers said he encourages all children to come and try new activities and learn new skills.
"The skills that they learn at the events, they can transfer to other sports. So if they're catching and passing, it's good for rugby league, touch, netball, and basketball and things like that," Myers said.
So if they play soccer, they're learning how to kick, which is good for AFL and good for rugby league and stuff as well."
For more information on the program or to join, contact Shannon Wheeler on 0455 024 025.
