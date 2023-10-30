Lithgow's Main Street was anything but dark and desolate when the spookiest creatures gathered for the annual Halloween event.
The street was filled with entities ranging from magical to purely terrifying and the atmosphere was high.
Music, Stalls, Street food and rides kept families from near and far amused for the duration of the evening.
The best dressed competition proved to be a difficult decision, with costumes of the highest calibre to be awe-inspired by.
Eventually, locals Kadence Burroughs and Francis Pancaldi were crowned the winners for their immaculate Sally and Beetlejuice from 'Nightmare before Christmas' costumes.
According to Mayor Maree Statham, the event had a great atmosphere and she received some good feedback despite the lower budget.
"The feedback i've been getting has been great, of course there's always ways we can improve things for next year, however this year we didn't recieve any funding," Cr Statham said.
"It was a difficult year to make sure we were able to supply as many varieties of entertainment as possible."
"But, I spoke to some people who had never been before and were amazed to how many people were out and about."
Cr Statham said she was impressed by the quality of costumes worn by attendees.
"Some of the outfits were amazing," she said.
Local politicians also praised the event on social media.
Member for Calare, Andrew Gee said the 2023 event was another spectacular success.
"A terrific community event! Thank you to everyone who dressed up and participated, plus all the crew from Lithgow City Council who worked so hard to make it such so great," the post said.
Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said the event was an amazing roll up by the local community.
"Congratulations to all the sponsors and Lithgow City Council for another great event," the post said.
Cr Statham expressed her gratitude to those who supported the evening.
"On behalf of Lithgow City Council, i'd like to thank all the sponsors, the staff that organised it, the families that came out with little children and to everyone that supported the 2023 Halloween," she said.
"We're very excited about the result and we're looking forward to next year."
