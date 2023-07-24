Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

The Australian native animals culled for farms and human safety

Saffron Howden
By Saffron Howden
July 24 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rainbow lorikeet peering into a camera lens. Picture supplied
A rainbow lorikeet peering into a camera lens. Picture supplied

Landholders and residents were licensed to shoot 1.9 million kangaroos and cull or remove more than 200,000 other native animals - including emus, kookaburras and rainbow lorikeets - over five years in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saffron Howden

Saffron Howden

Editorial Trainer

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.