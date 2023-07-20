Lithgow is in for further frosty mornings over the next few days, according to the Bureau Of Meteorology.
Friday, July 21 is set to be partly cloudy with a low of four degrees and a high of 11 degrees.
There is also a 20 per cent chance of rain for the region.
Saturday, July 22 will have a frosty start to the weekend, before the sun takes over for the day.
A low of -3 degrees and a high of 12 degrees has been forecasted.
Sunday, July 23 will also begin with a morning frost, but is set to rain in the morning an evening. A 70 per cent chance of showers up to three millimetres is forecasted.
The temperature is set to be a low of -1 degrees and a high of 12 degrees.
Further rain is forecasted for Monday, July 24, with a 50 per cent chance of up to one millimetre.
A low of three degrees and a high of 13 degrees will see another mild day for the region.
The sun is predicted to return on Wednesday, July 25 with only a 20 per cent chance of showers.
The temperature is forecasted to be a low of three degrees and a high of 14 degrees.
The first 19 days of July has seen four millimetres of rain.
The warmest day of the month so far was Saturday the 15th with a maximum temperature of 15.2 degrees reached.
The coldest days were the 12th and 13th, with an equal low of -3.6 degrees.
It has been a colder July this year, with the lowest last year reaching -5.8 degrees.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
