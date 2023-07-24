The July ordinary meeting for Lithgow City Council is coming up, and there are a few items on the agenda that will be the centre of debate.
The Lithgow Mercury have compiled the most important issues the Council will be talking about on Monday night.
Energy Australia are seeking approval from the Council for the drilling of additional bore holes at Lake Lyell for the investigation into the feasability of a pumped hydro facility at the site.
The proposed project has been the subject of debate in the community, with residents sharing their concerns of the impact a pumped hydro facility could have on the environment and landscape.
READ MORE:
Residents also expressed concerns over the impact digging the boreholes was potentially having to Farmer's Creek during the initial geotechnical investigation.
At the meeting, the council will be voting on the recommendation THAT:
1. Modification of development consent application DA070/22 modification MODDA013/23 be APPROVED subject to conditions of consent as detailed in the attached planning assessment report.
2. A DIVISION be called in accordance with the requirements of Section 375A(3) of the Local Government Act, 1993
Greenspot have big plans for the use of their land in Wallerawang, and will be presenting their scoping proposal to the Council at the meeting.
According to the agenda, Greenspot have prepared a preliminary draft land use concept plan for the site, which has been divided into precincts.
These potential land uses will be further investigated and tested against the outcomes from the relevant social, environmental, and economic studies being undertaken.
The agenda states that Greenspot a proposing a residential precinct that includes a range of housing lots, including flat blocks.
Greenspot are planning to boost the existing tourism facilities such as camping and the playground on Lake Wallace.
According to the agenda, there are also plans to creature further tourism opportunities, including: markets, waterpark/adventure playground, water recreation structures, restaurants, cafes, short term accommodation, community facilities, function centre, seniors housing, information and education facilities, and a cultural centre.
The Council will be voting on the recommendation THAT:
1. Endorse the assessment of the Greenspot Scoping Proposal, as outlined in this report and the attachment titled "Greenspot Scoping Proposal Assessment Report".
2. Invite the landowner to prepare a planning proposal, addressing all matters outlined in this report and the preliminary agency feedback.
Councillor Stephen Lesslie has brought forth a motion for the authorisation of the Mayor to purchase a new piece of art for the council's collection.
According to the agenda, there hasn't been a purchase for the collection in several years as a budget hasn't been allocated due to the council's financial position.
"There is merit in the Council acquiring (and displaying) quality artworks that,, "include a diverse range of artforms that adequately reflect the practices from the Region," the agenda states.
As the Council art collection reflects the region and where it is at in a certain point in time, this is set to be an interesting debate.
The Council will be voting on the recommendation THAT:
1. Lithgow City Council's Mayor be given the authority to purchase an art work such as, but not limited to, a painting, sculpture, pottery, tapestry each year from a local art show, gallery or exhibition:
2. This art work to form part of the council's art collection or placed on loan to reputable organisations.
3. The cost of the purchase to be authorised by Lithgow Council's General Manager. Should the General Manager refuse to authorise the expenditure then a report be presented to the next council meeting.
The Council will be seeking the adaption of a new model media policy, which is set to change the process of how they work with the media.
According to the agenda, the model acknowledges the Mayor as the principle spokesperson for the Council, with duties being delagated to the Deputy Mayor in the event of absence.
Tha agenda states that the Mayor is also able to delegate their role as spokesperson to other councillors where appropriate, (for example, where another councillor is best placed to comment, because the issue is of particular interest to them, or it is within their particular area of expertise)
According to the agenda, the policy acknowledges councillor's freedoms to express their views within the community, but doesn't allow Councillors to speak on behalf of the council without authorisation.
The Council will be voting on the recommendation THAT:
1. Adopt the Model Media Policy (2022) for immediate implementation.
2. Rescind Policy 9.12 - Media and Social Media Policy.
3. Adopt Policy 9.8 - Records Management Policy (Version 7) with updates to include the Model Social Media Policy and Model Media Policy, as well as other minor changes.
4. Update the Terms of Reference for s355 Committees to include under Committee member responsibilities "observation and compliance with Council's Model Media Policy 2022".
5. Provide a copy of the Model Media Policy to all staff and members of s355 Committees.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.