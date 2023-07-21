Lithgow Mercury
The Saint: Dead wood impacts wetlands

By The Saint
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
DOWNSIDE: Dead and fallen trees littering the waterways are detracting from the ambience of an otherwise delightful Lake Pillans Wetlands.
WHAT in a past life was an industrial wasteland, albeit with heritage importance, was transformed into an important Lithgow showplace with the creation of Blast furnace Park with a centrepiece the Lake Pillans Wetlands.

