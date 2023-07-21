The Saint: Dead wood impacts wetlands

WHAT in a past life was an industrial wasteland, albeit with heritage importance, was transformed into an important Lithgow showplace with the creation of Blast furnace Park with a centrepiece the Lake Pillans Wetlands.
The wetlands is a jewel appreciated as a recreational asset by locals as much as by tourists venturing back into history.
But every jewel needs polishing occasionally and that's the case at Lake Pillans where parts of the reserve adjoining the boardwalks areas are overdue for a good tidy up.
The biggest problem is dead and fallen trees littering the place and spoiling the ambience of the water areas as well as an impression of neglect.
Some of it is a legacy of the disastrous 2019 fires but it's time now to get back to basics and present the entire park as it deserves. Apart from that little issue Blast Furnace Park really is a jewel much admired by visitors and a credit to those Council teams that carry out the never ending maintenance.
WHEN self interest, national pride and political dog whistling collide with the fiscal realities of the day you have the recipe for a perfect storm of blame gaming. And that's where Victorian Premier Dan Andrews finds himself in the eye of that storm with his dumping of the host role for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Despite the indignation the fact remains - it's become increasingly difficult to get any city, State or Nation to put a hand up for these big ticket events. In fact Victoria only volunteered when no one else was interested. It's all about the cost. Prestige on (part of) the world stage Is all very good but Joe and Jane would rather see the prospect of a roof over their head or a hospital bed when needed instead of a tsunami of disappearing cash for the quickly fading glory of an international sporting event. Games billions would fund a lot of social housing and from the initial street talk it would appear a lot of people agree - Dan got it right.
Reality check
SEEMS the winds of change aren't spinning quite fast enough to match the optimism of the headlong rush towards renewables. It appearsthere's been a reality check and the lofty ambitions for clean energy aren't keeping pace with the timetable for the brave new low carbon, coal free world. Case in point is the realisation that a bit of a re-think might save the day and the Albo government wants the biggest of our much maligned power stations, Eraring, to continue for at least three years beyond its scheduled closing date of 2025. Who'd have thought?
A couple of weeks back the column's Flashback photo from years ago featured a very battered old car and a lot of high school boys. A well informed reader who was there at the time solved the mystery. The occasion was school market day and for a fee the students could exercise their inner vandal with a swing from a sledge hammer. If you broke a window you had to pay extra. We're assured it's not part of the curriculum.
