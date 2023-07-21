The Saint: Dead wood impacts wetlands

WHEN self interest, national pride and political dog whistling collide with the fiscal realities of the day you have the recipe for a perfect storm of blame gaming. And that's where Victorian Premier Dan Andrews finds himself in the eye of that storm with his dumping of the host role for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Despite the indignation the fact remains - it's become increasingly difficult to get any city, State or Nation to put a hand up for these big ticket events. In fact Victoria only volunteered when no one else was interested. It's all about the cost. Prestige on (part of) the world stage Is all very good but Joe and Jane would rather see the prospect of a roof over their head or a hospital bed when needed instead of a tsunami of disappearing cash for the quickly fading glory of an international sporting event. Games billions would fund a lot of social housing and from the initial street talk it would appear a lot of people agree - Dan got it right. A sad tale but true in these difficult times.

