Europe is a far cry from Lithgow's humble hockey fields for former local Abby Wilson.
The Hockeyroos player is in the midst of competing against the Netherlands and Belguim in the FIH pro league.
Wilson said she was originally in the reserve, but an injury in the squad led to her being called upon to play the match.
"I was really excited. Any opportunity to represent Australia for me is special," Wilson said.
"Also being able to travel to the other side of the world is really exciting."
Wilson said she hasn't been able to train much due to time constraints, but her matches against India have prepared her for the upcoming games.
"I returned from Adelaide four days before I left for Europe. So I didn't have a huge training block before leaving," Wilson said.
"There was a short turn around between series."
The Hockeyroos first game will be against the Netherlands, and Wilson admits she feels slightly intimidated.
"I am nervous as they are ranked No 1 in the world at the moment," Wilson said.
"It will be a challenge but I'm looking forward to it."
Wilson said the Oceania Cup will be next for the Hockeyroos, which will be the Olympic qualifiers.
"Once this tour is over, I will be training in the hope to be selected," Wilson said.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
