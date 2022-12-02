Tickets available at Sticky Tickets.GENNI KANE has been writing songs and performing them for over 40 years. She first found her feet as a songwriter with the legendary ARIA and multiple Golden Guitar winning 80's band, Flying Emus. It was during this time that Genni discovered a love of writing in her own voice; writing about what she knew and experienced every day. Genni has written songs for many projects and artists from Slim Dusty to Bananas in Pyjamas, and many others in between. Genni Released her first solo album at the tender age of 55 entitled Selfies. Her second album didn't take as long to materialise serving up Songs from the Kitchen Table in 2019. Both albums contain beautiful heart-warming and funny reflections on life from a women of a certain age. Both her albums have struck a chord with listeners and critics. John Shand from Sydney Morning Herald said of Selfies "Some singers act when they sing, frightened to expose themselves. Genni Kane builds a road of truth slap bang in the middle of her songs... you feel you get to know her as well, as if perhaps you had shared a couple of bottles of red wine with her." Whilst Bruce Elder of the Sydney Morning Herald said of Songs from the Kitchen Table "...Kane has crafted these everyday events into songs of great simplicity and unswerving honesty... The end result has the vocal beauty of Emmylou Harris and the sharp clarity of Loudon Wainwright III. Every track is memorable and moving..." This will be a truly exquisite Sunday of Original Live Music at Gang Gang Gallery. Genni accompanied with her guitar and multi-instrumentalist Jon Wilby set sail sonically on a journey through her personal stories of friends, family and the everyday comings & goings of small town life in the Central West You won't be able to live stream or download it, you've gotta be there to experience it. Book your tickets now. Arts OutWest is pleased to present in conjunction with Gang Gang Gallery a series of Live & Kicking Meet the Songwriter sessions featuring the Original music of artists from The Central West.

