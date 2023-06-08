Students at Lithgow High School spent the week engaging with Indigenous culture as part of its reconciliation week activities.
The school marked the occasion with a range of events including Indigenous games, a barbeque and a special assembly.
According to relieving Deputy Principal Rebecca Hamment, there were two aspects of the week that stood out, the first being a special performance of a song written 25-years-ago to mark reconciliation week.
"The big highlight of the week was a group of our students getting together and performing From Little Things Big Things Grow," Ms Hamment said. "They performed the song and created a dance to it."
Ms Hamment said the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island flags are now all displayed at the school following an important ceremony.
"Tuesday morning, we had smoking and flag raising ceremonies to celebrate a new flag pole that our junior AECG (Aboriginal Education Consultative Group) organised, which means that all three flags can be on the one pole," Ms Hamment said.
The reconciliation week events are important for the school as they educate the next generation to build a positive future, according to Ms Hamment.
"It's important we as a school acknowledge the history of what's happened, but we embrace the positive moves forward," Ms Hamment said. "We should also embrace the education and opportunities that are available for our students to participate in."
Ms Hamment said these events bring a sense of connection to identity for the school's first nation students.
"They provide an opportunity for our First Nations students and other students to work together to celebrate and acknowledge our future," Ms Hamment said.
According to Ms Hamment, the students enjoyed the week of activities.
"The engagement was amazing and I think the Indigenous games were absolutely fantastic," Ms Hamment said.
"We have a suite of Indigenous games that have been used for thousands of years.
"We had our First Nations students who are trained in delivering those games and then all of our students went to the oval and played them."
