'Every day gets busier': Beans and Brew ready to serve Portland

When Alex Harris moved to the region, she fell in love with a small cafe in Portland and just wanted to be of it. Little did she know she would one day own it.
'Beans and Brew' opened its doors to Portland last week, after Ms Harris bought the business from Meryn Hollis who owned 'The Grove.'
"When I first moved up to Portland, I really wanted to work with Meryn. I'm from the disability industry, but I just love the vibe of the cafe," Ms Harris said.
"This came up for sale like three months after I moved here, and I just couldn't say no, so I bought it."
Ms Harris said she didn't know what she was in for when she first opened, but business has been going well.
" I didn't know whether people would be hesitant, whether i'd be the new girl on the block, or if I'd be really busy with people just sussing me out. But every single day gets busier," Ms Harris said.
" Friday and Saturday was just wild. it was just go, go, go for several hours."
According to Ms Harris, the locals have been appreciative that she took the business over so it could remain a cafe.
"They're happy that someone's taken over from Merryn and didn't just turn into something different. Like it wasn't a cafe anymore," Ms Harris said.
Beans and Brew are offering housemade sweet treats and savoury breakfast or lunch options.
Ms Harris said she has her own favourite treats from the menu.
"I don't have a massive sweet tooth. But the Apple sour cream is one that my mum and Aunty has made my whole life and I actually don't know many people that knew about it or made it," Ms Harris said.
"And the frittata. I've never tried frittata before but I really liked them."
According to Ms Harris, the slices are the biggest selling item, with them flying out the door before she has a chance to keep up supply.
"I seem to be topping them up like two three times a day. You can't just sell what's there. You are selling and you've got to top them up and they sell again," Ms Harris said.
" Probably the classic caramel slice is the top seller."
Ms Harris said this is the first time she has owned a business, but is learning quickly and enjoying meeting the locals.
"I've been up here for seven months, and I don't really know many people. It's been a great way to meet people," Ms Harris said.
"I love people. I love chatting and you know, small talk. So , that's probably my favorite part of it [running a business].
While the menu is similar to the previous business, Ms Harris said she is hoping to add her own twists along the way.
"I think I definitely want to try new things. I would love to add items like the pesto pasta, which is new today," Ms Harris said.
"That sold very well."
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
