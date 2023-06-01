Over one thousand people boarded a train at Zig Zag for its sold out reopening weekend, according to Acting CEO Daniel Zolfel.
"It was a phenomenal success. It was rewarding and emotional and fulfilling after all this work and to see 1800 people come through the doors on the first two days of operation," Mr Zolfel said.
Mr Zolfel said he is "incredibly proud of the team and railway" after receiving positive feedback from visitors of the attraction.
"We've had lots of feedback over the weekend," Mr Zolfel said.
"Something that makes me truly proud is that the key message amongst the feedback was the professionalism [of the staff]."
Future opening dates for the railway are already selling out quickly, according to Mr Zolfel.
"I believe the June long weekend, which is our next running day is all but sold out again, which is incredible, and I believe the following one, which is a month away is selling out fast," Mr Zolfel said.
"Everyone is ready to go and it's absolutely incredible."
Mr Zolfel also called out for more volunteers to assist with running the popular attraction.
"We are always looking for more people," Mr Zolfel said.
"Come and join our team, be a valued member of the team, and learn to operate the railway."
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
