In Her Shoes: Gobika took charge of her life

Gobika Srikanthan's life could have had a completely different outcome if her parents hadn't fled Sri Lanka's civil war when she was just one-year-old.
Ms Srikanthan doesn't remember the horrors of the war, but has heard haunting stories from her parents, including her mother's recollection of one terrible day.
"My mum lived in a village in Sri Lanka, and she missed her bus. So she actually had to try and walk to work," Ms Srikanthan said.
"But on the way, she saw people running in the opposite direction. She asked what happened and people told her, 'they stopped the bus, lined everyone up and shot them dead'. It was the bus her mother had missed.
After living in New Zealand for 13 years, Ms Srikanthan and her family moved to Sydney, where her journey as a pharmacist would begin. In 2011, she became a fully qualified pharmacist.
"I just liked that pharmacists were very approachable. You could just walk in and ask them anything about your health. And they were quite knowledgeable," Ms Srikanthan said.
"So when I first was looking at career choices, I did a bit of work experience at the pharmacy, and I really liked it. So I went down that path."
Ms Srikanthan and her husband moved to the region after purchasing the Portland Pharmacy in 2018.
"When I worked in Sydney, it was all about money, and not about health care. I was so disheartened because I was very passionate," Ms Srikanthan said.
"My husband actually suggested to come and look at the other side of the mountains, because the world is completely different."
Ms Srikanthan said moving to the area was a great decision as it was the perfect fit for her passion about health care.
"I think that being a health care professional in this area, you're valued a lot more," Ms Srikanthan said.
"People actually listen to what you have to say and they're so much more patient and friendly. It's just a nice environment to work in."
Despite being an experienced Pharmacist, It was the first time Ms Srikanthan had owned a business and it posed a challenge she rose up to.
"They don't teach you how to run a business. So all I knew was how to be a pharmacist. And I had to learn very quick how to run a business," Ms Srikanthan said.
"It was just like you have to wear two hats. It's almost like having two jobs because you're a pharmacist, but also, when you're not working as a pharmacist, then you have to put your business woman hat on and do all your paperwork."
Ms Srikanthan said balancing her two children, a business and being a pharmacist also poses its challenges.
In 2012, Ms Srikanthan returned to Sri Lanka to undertake volunteer work with a medical organisation.
She said it made her realise how lucky she was and how different things could have been for her.
"We went to orphanages, and did medical checkups and things," Ms Srikanthan said. "You saw little kids who saw the brunt of the war, They lost their parents. Just seeing these little kids and how they were affected was very traumatic.
"I'm just lucky that we went to New Zealand, because otherwise, it would have been a really difficult environment that I had to grow up in."
Ms Srikanthan's advice to women of Lithgow is something she tells her young daughter.
"We have to take charge of our own life, we have to be able to stand on our own two feet and not rely on anybody because that's where true power comes from," Ms Srikanthan said.
"If you are able to attach a skill to yourself, gain more knowledge, then no matter what challenge comes your way, you can handle it."
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
