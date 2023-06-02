The Saint: Spreading a little warmth

IT'S been a particularly bitter start to the cold months of the year and record lows all over the place were not a good omen for 'real' Winter which began yesterday.
And it's an even more bitter prospect for the increasing numbers among us with limited resources to keep warm, particularly with the absurd increases in energy tariffs..
So here's an idea where you can share a little warmth.
Contribute blankets, rugs and warm clothing for children and adults to assist the Vinnies and Salvos Winter appeal.
The need is real and it's now so don't put good intentions on the backburner. Spread a little much needed warmth today.
ON that subject, good intentions are translating into a real 'help thy neighbour' situation at Secret Creek restaurant where a meal is provided free of charge and with no catches on Fridays from 5.30 pm. It's an award winning vegan venue with plenty for anyone, kids included, who turn up at the bushland retreat at the top end of Crane Road.
A spokesperson for Secret creek said this example of social conscience was motivated by '..the way things look at the moment where food insecurity is a big problem in this country, and not just for the unemployed.' The free meals are also an opportunity for members of the community to get together for a little socialising and to make new friends ..'and not complaining about the state of the world'. And there can't be anything wrong with that.
WE noticed restaurant reviewers bestowing five stars on Secret Creek describe the location as 'just 90 minutes from Sydney'. We'll have what they're having!
TALK about child cruelty. Last Sunday Lithgow was probably colder than the snowfields but hordes of kids and hardy parents turned up for a soccer carnival on Jackson Oval.
It was an arctic five degrees at kick off and didn't get much better all day. And that's not counting the bitter south westerly wind chill. Hope they all survived hypothermia.
ANYONE aware of basic road safety would have to be concerned at the current lack of centre line markings on roads and urban streets around Lithgow.
It's all too easy to get confused, particularly in poor light. It's not just a recent development either so there needs to be some priority to help save life and limb.
