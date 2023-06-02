Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

The Saint: Spreading a little warmth

By The Saint
Updated June 2 2023 - 10:20am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Visitors from around the world joined hundreds of locals in a mass tree planting at Lake Lyell during the Sydney 2000 Olympics lead up.
FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Visitors from around the world joined hundreds of locals in a mass tree planting at Lake Lyell during the Sydney 2000 Olympics lead up.

IT'S been a particularly bitter start to the cold months of the year and record lows all over the place were not a good omen for 'real' Winter which began yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.