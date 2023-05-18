Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lithgow Local Logan Hunter joins Hockey Australia's first fives team

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
May 18 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Hunter in action as Lithgow Panthers goal keeper. File picture.
Logan Hunter in action as Lithgow Panthers goal keeper. File picture.

There's a lot happening for Lithgow Hockey, with representative opportunities presenting themselves in all forms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.