There's a lot happening for Lithgow Hockey, with representative opportunities presenting themselves in all forms.
Perhaps one of the biggest representations of note is prominent local keeper Logan Hunter's selection in Australia's first fives team.
According to a statement from Hockey Australia, the team will be attempting to qualify for the 2024 Hockey5s World Cup.
Hunter and his team mates are set to play in the Oceania World Cup Qualifiers in July.
"As the first step on our Hockey5s adventure it was great to see all players willing to try, fail and adapt their approaches to this new and exciting format," Australian Hockey 5s Men's Coach Alistair Park said in a statement.
"This willingness to be flexible is going to be critical in determining our success for the upcoming Oceania World Cup qualifiers."
At a state level, it has been announced that Nathan Marshall, who is currently with Parkes; has been selected in the under 18's Boys Field Blues Team.
The Lithgow Hockey Association congratulated both Hunter and Marshall for their selections on social media.
The Association has also put a call out for Men's 40's, Women's 34's and Women's 40's to fill teams set to represent Lithgow in July.
The Mercury has contacted Lithgow Hockey Association for comment.
