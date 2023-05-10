Colita and Sugar-ray Hakena recently moved from Papua New Guinea to Lithgow and are already proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the tennis world.
The siblings began playing Tennis five years ago, when they were introduced to the sport by their Grandfather.
A unique opportunity presented for the pair to study and live in Australia.
"We got a scholarship from the school in Sydney called McDonald college, Because of tennis," Colita said.
"We stayed at training camp for two or three months. Then, Mum reached out to her best friend in Lithgow. And she said it was fine for us to bunk up here."
The siblings have been in the area for one month, during that time they have been continuing to train at Zig Zag School.
Colita and Sugar-ray recently competed in Vanuatu. It was a unique experience, according to Colita.
"It [Vanuatu] was nice. It was warm. Nice hot weather there for a tournament called the West Pacific Junior qualifiers to qualify to the Pacific Oceania Junior Championships," Sugar-ray said.
Colita said she enjoyed the opportunity to play in Vanuatu.
"Playing for me, I would say it was a bit easy, because my level was a bit high," Colita said.
"Because I train in Australia, compared to the girls that train in the Pacific."
Sugar-Ray and Colita are excited to begin High School in the region, with aspirations of becoming part the Tennis team.
"We're looking forward to it," Colita said.
The siblings have both been named as finalists for the SP sports awards for representing Papua New Guinea on an international level.
Colita is number one finalist for the junior female athlete of the year and Sugar-ray is number one finalist for junior male athlete of the year.
There is plenty happening for Colita and Sugar-ray, with another tournament being held in the Gold Coast next month.
"We're going to go on the 18th, it is from the 19th to the 28th of June," Colita said.
"Then straight after that tournament. We have another tournament in July. It's a Pacific Oceania junior championships."
The pair said there is also a trip to Darwin on the horizon.
