Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Siblings Colita and Sugar-ray Hakena are Lithgow's latest tennis talent

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siblings and new Lithgow residents, Colita and Sugar-ray Hakena in Vanuatu. Picture supplied.
Siblings and new Lithgow residents, Colita and Sugar-ray Hakena in Vanuatu. Picture supplied.

Colita and Sugar-ray Hakena recently moved from Papua New Guinea to Lithgow and are already proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the tennis world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.