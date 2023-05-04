On the road, the Lithgow Workies Wolves travelled to Orange to take on the Orange Hawks.
The day started with a fast paced and entertaining game, unfortunately luck didn't go the Lithgow's Women's League Tag team's way and they were beaten 10-0.
For the under 18's in a game that literally went down to the fulltime siren, the Lithgow Workies Wolves and the Orange Hawks finishing 18 all.
The Wolves Reserve Grade side bounced back from last week's defeat by Dubbo Cyms with the Reserve Grade side echoing last season's strong performance with hooker Luke Brown leading with 3 tries to secure a 30-12 win.
For First Grade it was an arm wrestle of a match played in muddy and wet conditions, with Orange Hawks coming away with a 14-0 win.
This weekend sees the annual Representative Round with Group 10 taking on longtime rivals in the Western District Group 11 at Blayney.
The Clun would like to extend its congratulations to Eli Morris an Tallan Egan from the Under 18's for their selection to represent Group 10 in the Under 18's side and to Lachie Large and Dylan and Riley Dukes for representing the Lithgow Workies Wolves Club in the Group 10 First Grade side.
The following week will see Lithgow Workies Wolves Club back at home to take on Bathurst St. Pats and the Cowra Magpies at the Tony Luchetti Sportsground.
