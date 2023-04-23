The season is well underway for the Workies Redbacks Under 15/16's, who played two games over the weekend.
According to Coach Todd Crook, The Redbacks are playing in the Bathurst competition this year.
"I would like to thank Bathurst for allowing us to join their comp, and i'd thank Karen Merry," Crook said.
"She set it all up, so we could get up and running."
On Saturday, The first game was against Oberon Wolves with the team coming out on top, scoring 9-0
"We played well as a team. They passed the ball around a lot and I thought they did well," Crook said.
Workies were defeated 3-1 in their second game against the Bathurst Collegians.
The effort was pretty good, good attack and had a number of chances," Crook said.
"Just couldn't put the goals away,"
It was a new challenge for the Redbacks to play two games on the same day, according to Crook.
"It really tested us having two games on one day, that's something we've got to work on," Crook said."
"I'd just like to thank the local referees who came and refereed the game, because without them we wouldn't have been able to play."
The team have a bye next week, with their next game to be against Macquarie United at Marjorie Jackson Oval on May 6.
