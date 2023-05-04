The season is well underway for Wallerawang Football club, with players giving their best on the field.
"It's been really good. The first weekend was very wet and not the best weather, but it was a typical welcome to the soccer season," President of Wallerawang Soccer FC, Katie Barnes said.
The first round for the juniors proved to be an exciting moment for the club, with first time players joining.
"All the kids turned up and they got drenched, but they had fun," Barnes said.
READ MORE:
"A few of our teams came away with wins, some with some losses but still smiles on their faces. That's what we like to see."
According to Barnes, the children are enjoying the season so far. "Everyone has come in pretty keen and guns blazing," Barnes said.
"The team spirit is really the highlight, because everyone feels like they belong,"
Barnes said she is hoping the remainder of the season is drier, but she can't be certain what lies ahead for the juniors besides improvement.
"It's all a bit unknown the first few games, because you've got different teams across the clubs," Barnes said.
"But I think as the new players settle in, it will just get better and better."
The ladies team commenced their season with the Bathurst competition last month and they put in an "awesome effort" according to the club Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.