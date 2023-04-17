Lithgow man, Garry Dukes has defied all odds and came against the elements to complete the Indian Pacific Wheel ride.
The ride is a 5,475 kilometre journey from Perth to Sydney. The route takes participants on an enduring adventure through places such as the Nullarbor and the Australian Alps.
Dukes had been following the race since it begun in 2017, and decided to give it a go.
"I've been watching for years and wanting to compete in it," Dukes said.
"This year, I had the opportunity to put in the training and get the annual leave and participate."
Dukes described the experience as mentally and physically challenging.
"Crossing the Nullarbor, the first eight days were just headwind. Every day up to 35 kilometres an hour headwind easterlies blowing straight in the face," Dukes said.
"And it was it was very tough."
"Also across the Nullarbor, there's, there's gaps of the almost 190 kilometres is complete isolation. There was no buildings or anything."
According to Dukes, riders carried approximately seven litres of fluids and food to make the distance of the isolation.
The headwinds proved to be one of the biggest challenges for Dukes and his fellow riders, who strategised ways to minimise the impact.
"Some days we would ride during the middle of the night to try and avoid some of the headwind," Dukes said.
"It wasn't as strong during the night."
Dukes said the weather wasn't the only element of nature he dealt with during his trip.
"There's one particular day I thought I'll just have a quick power nap and I just threw the bivy on the ground and laid on top of it," Dukes said.
"I woke up a few minutes later, I had all these micro ants all over all over me. I just shook them off and jumped inside the bivy and went back to sleep for another hour.
According to Dukes, arriving a the Sydney opera house was rewarding after a long day of riding.
"My last day was nearly 400 kilometres. I rode from Canberra up through Wollongong, Royal National Park into Sydney," Dukes said.
"In those nearly 400 kilometres I slept on park bench for about 40 minutes."
"I was totally exhausted, and I had riders chasing me so I gave it everything. I had nothing left in the tank when I arrived at the Opera House."
Dukes said he won't be competing in the event again, but he gained valuable experience.
