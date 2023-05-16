Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow under 18s star Eli Morris impresses off the bench in Peter McDonald Premiership

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 16 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:19am
Eli Morris was man of the match in the under 11s grand final in 2016 and has gone on to become one of Lithgow's most promising junior talents. He played first grade on Saturday.
FROM the moment he starred on grand final day as an under 11, it was clear Lithgow's Eli Morris was special rugby league talent.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

