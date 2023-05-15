New Nurse, Arshdeep Kaur has found a wonderful life for herself in Lithgow.
Ms Kaur graduated from Western Sydney University and was offered an Assistant Nurse position at Lithgow Hospital.
In 2020, Ms Kaur arrived in Australia as an international student with an interest Western medicine.
"During COVID I started getting my placements here, and that was the first time I've ever travelled in towards this area," Ms Kaur said.
"And I was really fascinated with the culture, the environment and the hospitals was amazing."
One of Ms Kaurs placements were undertaken at Lithgow Hospital, it was then she fell in love with working in a rural setting.
"I got to see everything from community, to general ward, to emergency to theatres, to mental health, you name it, and we've got it here," Ms Kaur said.
"I saw the team serve patients so well with all of their hearts and the hard work they've put in through the COVID times."
"It's something that greatly inspired me and then I got a job offer as an Assistant In Nursing last year."
Ms Kaur said she was more than happy to take the offer up and hasn't looked back since.
She said working in the Lithgow area has provided her with opportunities to develop her career.
"I just started off as a graduate nurse here because there were so many opportunities, and there were so many skills, I thought I could double up in this setting."
Ms Kaur has also completed work placement in the City, and the experience was significantly different.
"There is absolutely a big difference when you work in a rural setting and you work in or you work in a city hospital. Because the [rural] place is compact, and we've got so much to offer to people," Ms Kaur said.
"I think we're more empathetic, It's not that the city hospitals are not good, but I think we just prioritise well."
Ms Kaur originally wanted to become a Doctor, but found a passion for nursing when her father suggested it as a career path.
"I did a fair bit of research and I think nurses are the front liners of healthcare, and that's what made me decide," Ms Kaur said.
"I thought, maybe nursing is something I would want to do, because it's not a very well known profession in Asia, where I come from."
Building a career in a regional town like Lithgow has also brought personal lifestyle positives for Ms Kaur.
"It's [living in Lithgow] amazing. The weather's good. Everything's beautiful here," Ms Kaur said.
"I've been here for two years now. And as far as employment opportunities or living standards are concerned, I think it's really good."
