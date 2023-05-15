Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

Medical imaging hours temporarily reduced at Lithgow Hospital

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated May 15 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Imaging team members Joel Dykes , Audrey Brow, Lauren Renshaw, Lynette Day, Michelle Bostock,Graham Bates. A supplied file picture.
Imaging team members Joel Dykes , Audrey Brow, Lauren Renshaw, Lynette Day, Michelle Bostock,Graham Bates. A supplied file picture.

Staffing issues are at the centre of a reduction in medical imaging service hours at Lithgow City Hospital, according to a spokesperson from Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.