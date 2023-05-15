Staffing issues are at the centre of a reduction in medical imaging service hours at Lithgow City Hospital, according to a spokesperson from Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District.
"Attracting and retaining the required health workforce to regional and remote areas remains a long-standing challenge across every state and territory in Australia," the spokesperson said.
"Lithgow Hospital is currently experiencing these challenges, where we are actively recruiting more health care workers to help us deliver comprehensive medical imaging services including x-rays, CT and MRI."
This comes after a post on a local social media group brought the reduced service hours to the attention of the community.
"Today I had to use the new MRI facility at the Lithgow Hospital. To my dismay I see a sign saying that they will have to start reducing hours as there is limited funding going to be available to keep three radiologists working 24/7," the post stated.
The spokesperson clarified that patients receiving MRI or CT scans will not be affected while urgent x-rays for Emergency Department and admitted inpatients will continue without change.
According to the spokesperson, hours have been temporarily reduced for non-urgent x-rays in the medical imaging outpatient's clinic while recruitment continues.
"We acknowledge this is disappointing for the local community and apologise for the inconvenience this may cause, however this change will ensure ongoing safe patient care while recruitment efforts continue," the spokesperson said.
"We thank the local community for their understanding and our staff for their hard work and dedication to providing high quality medical imaging services to the Lithgow community."
