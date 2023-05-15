Wolgan Valley's temporary access road 'Donkey Steps' was officially opened, with many in attendance to mark the occasion.
The opening of the road on Friday, May 12 marks a step forward in the long process of regaining access to and from the Valley for residents, who became isolated when a major landslip in November led to the eventual closure of Wolgan Gap Road.
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said that it had been a "Horrendous" situation for everyone involved, but smiles have returned.
"When the first landslip occurred, we were on notice. Some months later, another one occured, which was horrendous for the people in Wolgan Valley and for Council Staff," Ms Statham said.
"It's been a very traumatic time for all of those people. But today the sun is shining. I've seen lots of smiling faces to open the temporary road at Donkey Steps."
The occasion began with a smoking ceremony by Mingaan Wiradjuri Aboriginal Corporation at the top of the steps.
The ceremony ensured the safe travels of attendees who were about to take a drive down the steep road, which is a 32 per cent gradient.
Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said it was fantastic to be able to be among the community and officially open the road.
"This has been a long journey for the community. They have been impacted by fires and floods in the area, but seeing the Wolgan Road close impacted on their livelihood," Mr Toole said.
"People couldn't get feed in here to actually feed their livestock. Kids couldn't get to school and businesses were impacted."
Mr Toole said Lithgow City Council and various State Government departments worked together to open the road, and there is still a long process ahead.
"This is the first step, we still need to look at a longer term solution," Mr Toole said.
"That is why work still needs to happen over the coming years to ensure people have proper access to this area."
Local resident, Doug Coates expressed gratitude on behalf of residents, business owners and employees for the effort in ensuring an accessible road for the community.
"On behalf of everybody who lives, exists or works down here, We appreciate what you've done," Mr Coates said.
"We know it's been trying for both sides, but I think we'd all like to say thank you for what you've done and we look forward to the next step."
Lithgow City Council Director of Infrastructure Services Jonathon Edgecombe said the entire region has been subject to six declared natural disasters, but Wolgan Valley is one of the most uniquely impacted.
"No one area characterises the extent of infrastructure damage and the impact on local communities quite like the Wolgan Road," Mr Edgecombe said.
According to Mr Edgecombe, the situation has been a major learning curve for Lithgow City Council and he acknowledges the journey isn't over.
"Our work is far from complete. Every step of the way, all those involved in restoring a permanent access to the valley continues to ask, what next? What next? We are all so eager to push forward and test the limits of what we can achieve," Mr Edgecombe said.
"I look forward to continuing our work together knowing that someday we'll be able to return to a state of normalcy, all the better from what we have learned through this process."
Mayor Statham acknowledged the efforts made by Council employees, executive members and the contractors in making 'Donkey Steps' accessible for residents.
"I'm very proud of the council staff that have been involved in this right down to Jeff, who is one of the main couriers backwards and forwards in the 4WD's. To the senior executive staff at Council," Ms Statham said.
"They have spent many hours, many weeks, many months working alongside Peter Gracey and his team of contractors. I feel nothing but pride today."
