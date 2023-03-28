Doctor Jennifer Suen has become one of the region's newest medical professionals, joining Ochre Medical Centre.
Doctor Suen studied her fourth year at Notre Dame in Lithgow and after enjoying her time in the region, she returned permanently.
"I think people in Lithgow are friendly. They're open to medical students being here," Dr Suen said.
"People understand the need of helping the young generation in terms of teaching but also building relationships. How do you speak to a person, especially young people that may not have experienced with the elderly population or in nursing care?"
Doctor Suen discovered her love for medicine when she began working in pharmacy after high school.
During these years of self-discovery, Doctor Suen found passion in her faith and pursued a life dedicated to it and medicine.
"During my pharmacy studies I wanted to serve in the missionaries and to just be more for service for the church and for a poorer population and in the rural areas," Dr Suen said.
"I went into medicine in the University of Notre Dame and during that time, I was also discerning my vocation and to be when I felt called to be in religious life."
Doctor Suen entered the religious Sisters of Mercy, of Alma, Michigan in the United States.
"I've been there for almost 10 years, and I've been reassigned back our convent. in Sydney to continue to serve in Australia," Dr Suen said.
Doctor Suen said practising medicine alongside her faith provides the opportunity for holistic care.
"I found that comprehensive health care really comes to light, because people obviously come here for the medicine, but they also know that intrinsically, we want to be caring for our body and soul. They come together," Dr Suen said.
"If they have questions, they know that they can feel free to ask. Because it's all about you as a person."
According to Doctor Suen, she is enjoying the opportunity to provide medical care for the people of Lithgow.
"Everybody's very friendly. There's professionalism involved in our clinic here," Doctor Suen said.
Doctor Hasan Sarwar has also joined Ochre Medical Centre.
Doctor Sarwar graduated from Bangladesh with Bachelors in Medicine and Surgery. He went on to complete a Masters of Surgery (Paediatrics)
For the last 15 years, Doctor Sarwar has worked at Nepean Hospital as a registrar and Chief Medical Officer in plastic surgery, infectious disease and emergency departments.
Doctor Sarwar also travels to Bangladesh to provide cleft lip and palate surgery to children in need, free of charge.
