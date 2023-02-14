Lithgow's future Doctor's have highlighted the need for better health care in the region, while also focusing on the unique benefits on offer for a career in rural medicine.
In May last year, The NSW legislative Council released a report finding a critical shortage of health professionals across rural, regional and remote communities.
The report stated the shortage results in staffing deficiencies in hospitals and health services.
Students at Lithgow's Notre Dame University Clinical School shared with The Lithgow Mercury the reasons they are considering a future in rural medicine.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There is a real need for Doctors all across regional Australia, with plenty of small towns employing the Fly-In-Fly-Out (FIFO) care model," Emma Willoughby said.
"While it can be challenging working in regional towns, the rewards are numerous and the lifestyle is much slower. Especially in places like Lithgow, you are working not too far out of Sydney with a patient base that is quite varied."
Erika Mendes said the need for Doctors in regional communities is an important reason to consider moving to an area like Lithgow.
"It's so important that doctors come out to regional areas because the community needs them," Ms Mendes said.
"There's abundant opportunity without the pressure you get competing with others in metro areas, and the skill set you learn is so uniquely diverse."
Medical student, Rosie Swanton said becoming a regional Doctor in areas like Lithgow offers an appealing lifestyle and the opportunity to make an impact.
"I'm excited to work (and study) where I can explore the outdoors, get immersed in my community, and really feel connected to the place," Ms Swanton said.
Most people come into medicine with a drive to make positive changes in healthcare, and rural places need more people who are committed to providing good healthcare."
Another finding from the NSW legislative report indicated that rural, regional and remote patients have significantly poorer health outcomes, greater incidents of chronic disease and greater premature deaths compared to those in metropolitan areas.
Lachlan Morton highlighted this finding through his observations during his study in Lithgow.
"There are patients presenting with more advanced diseases than you would get in the city," he said.
"It's important [for Doctors to consider moving to regional areas] because not only is there an obvious lack of access to healthcare, but it provides an opportunity to educate patients about their health as well as inspire others to chase the career."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.