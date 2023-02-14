Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow Notre Dame students address 'Critical shortage' of regional health professionals

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
Fourth year Notre Dame University students enjoy living and studying in the Lithgow region. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Lithgow's future Doctor's have highlighted the need for better health care in the region, while also focusing on the unique benefits on offer for a career in rural medicine.

