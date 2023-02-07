Saaskia Girdler has reached a significant career milestone, as she is celebrating 20 years of employment at the Lithgow Workmen's Club.
"I started in 2003, I wanted to do kitchen hand work and i got it [the job] through Gateway employment," Ms Girdler said.
"I started working there and I really liked it. I started off as a casual."
Ms Girdler said she was in a casual position for approximately eight years before she was offered a permanent part-time contract.
"Ever since I started, I have really liked it and chosen to stay at the club," Ms Girdler said.
In the past 20 years, the club has changed a lot and Ms Girdler has witnessed all of it.
"I have seen lots of changes over the years with renovations and the club getting bigger," Ms Girdler said.
"The bistro and kitchen were renovated in 2004. Then again last year, with new equipment, furniture and new kitchen equipment."
A celebratory morning tea was held for Ms Girdler, by her colleagues at the club on Friday, February 3.
"There was a lovely cake," Ms Girdler said.
Ms Girdler said 20 years is a massive milestone and she has full intentions of continuing her employment with the club.
