Saaskia Girdler celebrates 20 years of employment at Lithgow Workmen's club

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated February 7 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 3:00pm
Saaskia Girdler at a celebratory morning tea for her 20th anniversary. Photos by Saaskia Girdler.

Saaskia Girdler has reached a significant career milestone, as she is celebrating 20 years of employment at the Lithgow Workmen's Club.

