Buses replace trains Mt Victoria to Lithgow

Buses are replacing trains between Lithgow and Mount Victoria this week and next (February 13-17 and February 20-24).
Trains will still run between Mount Victoria and Central, albeit some to a changed timetable.
And the Bathurst trains will also continue to run between Bathurst, Lithgow and Central, to a changed timetable.
Transport for NSW advises if you are travelling to Lithgow to connect with NSW TrainLink regional coaches, call 132 232 to confirm departure times.
