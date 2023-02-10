New car dealer says Lithgow was an attractive proposition

From the time the first rickety creations wheezed into town, startling soon-to-be unemployed horses and terrifying neighbourhood dogs, the automobile dealerships have been tightly held by a select number of leading Lithgow business families.
Over 120 years or so there were household names - the Leans, Tobins, Bennetts, Braceys, Gillards, Genders, Austen, Butta, Evans, Newhams, and Allans - in the mix offering what became in later years an ever-shrinking choice of manufacturers.
Even Finleys, of Finley's Fine Furniture fame, was selling Buicks at one stage.
Only two remained serving the Lithgow district, both held (until now) by long-term family interests.
So when one dealership changes hands with a new arrival in town it's big news for those who love to keep up to date with their business community.
This brings us to the big news of the week the disappearance of the D and J Ford and Kia signage that has been part of our streetscape for over 50 years.
The new guys on the block are Hugo Machado and John Drakoulis who although new to Lithgow have a combined 47 years of experience in the motor trade with a Toyota dealership at Quirindi and an Isuzu outlet at Sutherland.
So what brought them to Lithgow apart from the obvious attraction of a well-established and well-regarded dealership?
"We like regional centres," says dealer principal Hugo Machado, who also has extended family connections here.
"The sense of community is important to us and we find people in regional centres are more appreciative of face-to-face service requirements.
"Lithgow is a well-established town and D and J Ford was a good business with well-established brands so, a no-brainer really."
Mr Machado said he wants the dealership to become active in the community and will be involved with local business councils and the like.
Previous owner Kevin Doonan had his last day on the job this week and now plans to catch up on travel.
Dave Doonan and then business partner Joe Pilotta purchased the Ford dealership from the Genders family more than 50 years ago when the dealership operated from premises now occupied by Bike Stop and Brake Pro at the Main/Lithgow Street intersection.
Later Dave's family bought complete control but retained the D and J logo and moved to new premises in Chifley Road in the 1970s.
