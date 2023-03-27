La Salle Academy welcomed Year six students from various schools around the region to provide a preview of a day in the life of high school.
On March 22, Sixty Students from St Patricks, St Josephs, Cooerwull, Zig Zag, Lithgow Public, Meadow Flat, Wallerawang and Regentville Public School attended the 'Taste of high school' program.
According to Year seven to 10 Pastoral Welfare Coordinator Mrs Wilsmore-Smith, the day was successful.
"It was an amazing day full of games, science experiments, Japanese appreciation and of course, a delicious BBQ lunch to end the day courtesy of our Year 10 Peer Support and Year 12 School Leaders," Mrs Wilsmore-Smith said.
"I hope that all the students that attended had a great day and were able to see how truly amazing La Salle Academy is."
"A special thanks to Mrs Walker, Miss Millar, Mrs Hodgkinson, Mrs Doohan, Learning Support, Year 10 Peer Support Leaders and our School Band who graciously volunteered their time on the day."
The day was followed by an information evening for Parents and caregivers of prospective students.
"We discussed our school expectations, the new 1 to 1 program that commences for our Year 7's in 2024, our student support networks within the school and most importantly what it means to be LSA proud," Mrs Wilsmore-Smith said.
I again wish to thank Mr Carpenter, Mrs Bennett, Ms Redden, Ms Cassar and Mr Devine for helping with the organisation and smooth running of the night.
A special little shout out to my Year 7 Students that gave up their evening to assist on the night. I feel it was a great success.
