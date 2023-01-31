Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow farewells historic Bill's Bakery

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:30pm
Jackie Dowler stands in front of the now empty Bill's Bakery shopfront. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Popular Bakery, Bill's Old Fashioned Cakes and Pies has closed its doors, after more than 60 years of operation in the Lithgow region.

