Popular Bakery, Bill's Old Fashioned Cakes and Pies has closed its doors, after more than 60 years of operation in the Lithgow region.
The bakery was originally opened and owned by the late Bill Allan, and bought by Jackie and David Dowler in 2005.
"I actually used to work here back in 2003 worked for two girls that owned it. I bought it [the bakery] off them," Ms Dowler said.
"I had it for seven years. Then I sold it to my sister for three years, her and her husband didn't really like it, So I bought it back."
Ms Dowler said she made the difficult decision to close the bakery due to multiple factors, including health issues.
"It's been a bit of a struggle with COVID, Council things and staff, especially in the last seven months," she said.
"We couldn't find another baker. So we've been short, which left us doing 14-16 hour days. And due to our illnesses, because now I've got extremely high blood pressure and I didn't want to have a heart attack."
Ms Dowler said the business had been for sale for three years, but there wasn't any interest.
"No one's actually come and sat down and talked figures or anything," she said.
Locals have wished the Dowlers well on social media, also leaving comments on their favourite baked goods that will be missed.
"Enjoy your retirement. Well-deserved. Mum will miss her bacon and cheese pie and custard treat of a Friday," Leo Murnane said.
"A whole lifetime of bill's cakes will be greatly missed. The best Custard slices ever," Lynn Nicholson said.
Ms Dowler reflected on the treats that both she and her customers enjoyed.
"The custard tarts and apple tarts are the most popular cakes. I actually like the pineapple tarts," Ms Dowler said.
According to Ms Dowler, All equipment has now been sold to a business outside of the area.
The iconic recipes are set to go with the equipment, as Ms Dowler said on social media that it was part of the deal, and there was no local interest.
The closure brings the end of an era, and a piece of Lithgow's history.
"I'm very sad about it, because I wanted someone to buy it or keep it local," Ms Dowler said.
