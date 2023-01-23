Ratepayers could be in for a significant increase, after Lithgow City Council voted in favour of submitting a Special Rate Variation to IPART at Monday night's ordinary meeting.
According to Council, The proposed increase of 45.7% will commence from July 2023 if the application is successful.
The decision for a proposed incrase was made after it had been revealed that the city had been running a budget deficit for more than a decade.
As cost of living and inflation continue to put pressure on residents, Council have taken this into account in their application.
At the November 2022 meeting, Mayor Maree Statham revealed that the deficit could be traced back as far as 1995.
The recommendation on the agenda stated that Council will be committing to limiting any increase to residential, farming and general business to 27.7% (including the 3.7% rate peg)
"The figure for residents like you and me has not changed. It remains at 27.7%, including the rate peg. This is the figure that needs to be emphasized to those in our community," Councillor Deanna Goodsell said.
"The final percentage is made up from large businesses, energy providers, quarries and coal mines. I like to say that we have not as a council suddenly decided to increase from 34.3 to 42 point 42% plus the rate peg."
According to Councillor Goodsell, the increase in rates will provide the LGA with a better future.
"To do nothing is not a choice. I'll find great comfort in heading into the future with the knowledge that increased rates will improve financial sustainability, maintaining existing services and reduce infrastructure backlog."
Councillor Eric Mahony said he labored over his decision on where he stood in regards to a potential rate rise.
"We've previously talked about the fact we had 10 operational deficits. That's what's reported to me," Cr Mahony said.
"It's not something that I could kick the can down the road and ask an incoming council to take responsibility for and allow that decline to continue."
Council will find out in May if the application was successful.
