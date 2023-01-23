Lithgow Mercury
Council
Our Future

'Comfort in the future': Your rates could be about to go up in the Lithgow region

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated January 25 2023 - 4:23pm, first published January 24 2023 - 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow City Council building with Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham inset.

Ratepayers could be in for a significant increase, after Lithgow City Council voted in favour of submitting a Special Rate Variation to IPART at Monday night's ordinary meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.