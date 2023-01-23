Lithgow Mercury
Our Places

Blast Furnace project welcomed by Lithgow's local artists

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated January 24 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:30am
Local artists Jenny Hoy and Sam (Bucca) Williams. Picture of Jenny from Lithgow City Council. Picture of Sam by Michael Reynolds.

The local music industry will have a new opportunity to perform in the region, with the announcement of a permanent stage and lighting to be installed at the Blast Furnace.

