The local music industry will have a new opportunity to perform in the region, with the announcement of a permanent stage and lighting to be installed at the Blast Furnace.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole announced $415,000 in funding for the project, two months out from the state election.
Local artists have welcomed the news, and believe the project will have a positive impact on the local music scene.
"It's great for Lithgow. How many artists will make use of this? I'm thinking a lot. I can't wait to see the finished project," local singer, Jenny Hoye said.
Artist, Sam Williams (known as Sam Bucca) said the project makes sense to complete, but it should be constructed based on consultation with locals who have technical expertise in stage materials.
"The Blast Furnace is such a cool place, at any age, and a great local attraction/setting. It is more and more being used for cultural events, so it makes sense to provide a permenant structure to have for such things," Mr Williams said.
"The benefits to the arts professionals in the area are countless, least of all for performance, mentorships in production/technical careers and, of course, putting on high quality events in our back yard."
Mr Toole said the announcement of the project will make regional communities stronger and an even better place to call home.
"Events like LithGlow draw major crowds to the region boosting tourism and the local economy," Mr Toole said.
"The addition of a permanent performance stage and lighting to go with it means more events can be held at this picturesque setting and gives local artists a chance to perform."
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said the Blast Furnace is unique to Lithgow and a major tourism draw card.
"Lithgow's creative sector is growing, and Council recognises the need to provide infrastructure and opportunities to help it thrive," said Ms Statham.
"A thriving cultural sector will not only attract visitors to the area, but create opportunities to grow the community, making Lithgow a great place to live and work."
"Tourism, creative industries and entertainment are all part of Lithgow's economic future and I welcome this funding announcement."
