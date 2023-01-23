Ongoing isolation in the Wolgan Valley was pushed to the top of the agenda at Monday's ordinary meeting of Lithgow City Council, with residents and business owners taking to public forum to share their concerns.
The Valley has endured isolation from the rest of the region since November, when a land slip caused the closure of Wolgan Gap road, the only point of access for residents and tourists.
The topic was originally item 11.3.2 in the order of business, but Councillor Deanna Goodsell successfully moved a motion to make the item first for discussion.
It will lead to the collapse of Wolgan Valley's tourism industry- Kristy Kearney
Resident and business owner Kristy Kearney dialled in to the meeting to discuss the devastating impact lack of access to the Valley has had on local businesses.
"As it stands my business is temporarily closed due to the failure of the gap road. And whilst the opening of donkey steps may enable the resort to operate, my business and several other locally owned and operated businesses are not afforded that opportunity," Ms Kearney said.
"Access limitations for donkey steps including hours of access, four driving and restricted vehicle access and escorting by property holders and visiting non residents into the valley is impractical."
"I support the recommendations, But It doesn't go far enough in building business confidence and will lead to the collapse of Wolgan Valley's tourism industry."
Sarah Denmead, President of the Wolgan Valley Association appeared in person at the public forum.
Ms Denmead spoke about the costs of towing stranded two-wheel drive vehicles out of the valley for residents.
"Many residents continue to absorb the cost of alternative accommodation, transport and changes to work hours without financial assistance from any level of government.
We continue to be told by council staff we are ineligible for assistance, despite repeated assurances to the contrary.
Ms Denmead said residents are confused as to why the costs of towing the stranded vehicles out of the valley aren't covered by the Natural Disaster relief and recovery funding by the NSW Government
According to the report completed by Director of Infrastructure services Jonathon Edgecombe, the natural disaster relief recovery will cover costs of both the temporary route and permanent solution for access.
"In reference to the report's second recommendation, we appreciate your consideration of subsidising two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicle recovery," Ms Denmead said.
"However, we can't understand why this cost doesn't fall under the same state government funding arrangements as council are currently accessing."
Once you find the money, where are you going to go tonight if you are unable to get home?- Sarah Denmead
Ms Denmead concluded her speech in public forum by asking council and the public gallery to consider what it would be like if they were in the situation.
"Please promise me one thing, that when you hop in your car tonight consider two things. How would you feel if you had to cough up $1000 to access your vehicle through no fault of your own," she said.
"And once you find the money, where are you going to go tonight if you are unable to get home?"
Due to the complexity of the situation, a lengthy debate and series of questions and answers between councillors and management ensued.
Councillor Goodsell moved an amendment to the original recommendation, adding a point that Council confirm its commitment to examining the possibility of providing two-wheel drive access to the valley as a matter of urgency.
Councillor, Stephen Lesslie moved an amendment to point two of the original motion to cover all costs of vehicle recovery in all funding agreements reached.
"If the Council is unable to convince funding sources, then the costs of recovering these vehicles should be borne by the council," Cr Lesslie said.
The motion with both amendments was voted for unanimously.
