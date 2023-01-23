Lithgow Mercury
Council

Wolgan Valley residents desperately plead for financial assistance at Council meeting

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:52pm, first published January 24 2023 - 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left, the severely damaged Wolgan Gap road. Right, Sarah Denmead addresses council at the public forum. Road picture supplied by Wolgan Valley Association. Right picture a screenshot from LLC Youtube.

Ongoing isolation in the Wolgan Valley was pushed to the top of the agenda at Monday's ordinary meeting of Lithgow City Council, with residents and business owners taking to public forum to share their concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.