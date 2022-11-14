Lithgow Mercury
150 Residents isolated in Wolgan Valley following major landslip.

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 1:53pm
Wolgan's emergency egress was cut off due to flooding. Picture supplied by Wolgan Valley Association.

Over 100 residents in Wolgan Valley have become further isolated from the community after flooding has cut off the emergency egress.

