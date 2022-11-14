Rising flood waters have severed traffic on the Great Western Highway near Bunnings at Bathurst west of Lithgow.
Live traffic confirmed both west and east bound lanes were closed due to the flood waters over the road near Stockland Drive in Bathurst.
Currently traffic is banked up as people attempt to make their way home.
The lower level bridge in Hereford Street remains closed, as water levels continue to peak. The water level is peaking at major flood levels at just under seven metres.
Despite rising water levels, the State Emergency Service (SES) has reassured the city that levee banks around Bathurst will hold after fears they could be overcome by flooding.
At around 11.30am Monday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology put out an alert warning that levees could break following significant rainfall and flooding.
However, SES spokesperson David Rankine said that is not the case.
