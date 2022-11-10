Work to rebuild the popular Little Hartley candy store, 'The Lolly Bug' is progressing fast, according to businesses Facebook page.
Framing appears to be near complete after it started to go up at the end of October. The Lolly bug said it was 'Excited' when the works began.
The progress makes for exciting news for the community, who have rallied behind The Lolly Bug since the original building was destroyed by fire earlier this year.
The business recently posted beautiful photos of the construction site at Sunrise, to which supporters responded with well-wishes.
"Rising from the ashes, Literally! Looks fantastic, can't wait to visit when it's completed," a supporter wrote.
"It's taking shape now, well done," another supporter wrote.
The progress of the works have been noticed by travellers as use the Great Western Highway in Hartley to reach their destinations.
"Drove past last weekend. You guys got that framing up fast!," A member of the page wrote.
"Love driving by and seeing the developments," another member wrote.
The business has been running from a Coffee trailer at the site while the store is rebuilt.
Updates for the operating hours of the trailer are provided on The Lolly Bug Facebook page.
In January, a lightning strike gutted the interior of the building and left the owners and the community devastated.
"The building didn't collapse, but all the rooms were impacted, especially the roof space," An RFS spokesperson said after inspecting the scene.
"Extinguishing it wasn't difficult, but crews had to keep in mind it was a relatively old building and that there was no mains water unlike other buildings in town."
The team said they were "absolutely gutted" and thanked the community for support at the time.
"It is not only a family business, but our heart, soul and passion," they wrote on their Facebook page.
"Everything is gone. We will be back, but it will take time.
"Thanks so much for the wonderful messages of support, they mean a lot to us."
