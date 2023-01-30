THE NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has suspended fire permits from Monday, January 30 until further notice in the Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon Local Government Areas.
NSW RFS Inspector John Bennett said current conditions in the region could spell disaster should a fire break out.
The RFS said the predicted weather conditions and the abundance of rapidly curing grass fuels have created a situation whereby any fire in the Chifley/Lithgow area has the potential to develop into an emergency incident.
There have also been a marked increase in grass fires and several permit burns which have been lit in adverse conditions and escaped requiring an emergency response.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Inspector Bennett said the decision to suspend fire permits had been made in order to help keep the community safe from bush and grass fires.
"While permits have been suspended, we encourage residents to undertake other activities to protect their property from fire, such as cleaning leaves from their gutters and removing flammable materials from around their home," he said.
He said serious penalties, including fines and/or imprisonment, apply to starting a fire without a permit during the bush fire danger period.
Permits may be authorised in exceptional circumstances such as public safety or essential business works.
To request an exemption contact the Chifley/Lithgow Team fire control centres on 1300 258 737.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.